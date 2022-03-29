Meta to Build $800M Data Center in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, MO. — Meta Platforms Inc., formerly known as Facebook Inc., plans to build a nearly 1 million-square-foot data center in Kansas City. Meta will invest more than $800 million for the project, which will support up to 100 jobs. The facility is expected to be operational in 2024. The data center will be located in Golden Plains Technology Park, a 5.5 million-square-foot data center campus. The site will be supported by 100 percent renewable energy. Meta plans to use the Data Center Sales Tax Exemption Program, a tool that incentivizes the location and expansion of data centers in the state of Missouri.