RENO, NEV. — Metcalf Builders has broken ground on East Building 6 at Comstock Commerce Center, a logistics property owned by Locus Development Group. Slated for completion in fourth-quarter 2025, East Building 6 will offer 475,880 square feet of bulk industrial space designed to meet the needs of modern logistics and manufacturing space. The $24 million project is located within Tahoe Reno Industrial Center.