MINDEN, NEV. — Metcalf Builders has completed Valage Carson Valley, a senior living community in Minden. Situated on 4 acres, the 79,829-square-foot project offers 88 units, totaling 92 beds, with full-sized kitchens and dining areas. Community amenities include interior and exterior courtyards, an arbor and planters, as well as a wellness center for the assisted living and memory care community. The seniors housing project is valued at $25 million and owned by Valage Minden LLC.