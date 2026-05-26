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East Building 6 at Comstock Commerce Center in Reno, Nev., features 475,880 square feet of bulk industrial space.
DevelopmentIndustrialNevadaWestern

Metcalf Completes Construction of 475,880 SF Industrial Facility in Reno, Nevada

by Amy Works

RENO, NEV. — Metcalf Builders has completed construction of East Building 6 at the Comstock Commerce Center, a $24 million project within the Tahoe Reno Industrial Center (TRIC) in Reno. Locus Development Group owns the building, which is ready to support tenant operations.

Located at 2200 USA Parkway, East Building 6 features 475,880 square feet of bulk industrial space designed to meet logistics, warehousing and manufacturing needs. East Building 6 is part of the Comstock Commerce Center, a master-planned industrial development within TRIC.

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