Method Architecture to Open 8,612 SF Office at East River in Houston

HOUSTON — Method Architecture will open an 8,612-square-foot office at East River, a 150-acre mixed-use development in Houston’s Historic Fifth Ward. The tenant is relocating from a space on the east side of downtown Houston and expects to open this fall. About 60 employees will work in the office, which features an open layout with hotel-style workstations. Employees also have access to a nine-hole, par-three golf course that opened at East River in fall 2022, as well as pickleball courts, a restaurant and 15,000-square-foot music venue designed by Method. Midway owns East River.