PHILADELPHIA — A partnership between locally based developer Method Co. and an affiliate of Mexican investment firm Cimbra Capital has begun leasing The Driftway, a 142-unit multifamily project in Philadelphia’s East Falls neighborhood. Designed by Morris Adjmi Architects, the property offers one- and two-bedroom units and amenities such as a pool, fitness center, coworking lounge and a pet wash area. Information on starting rents was not disclosed.