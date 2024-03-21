Thursday, March 21, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Roost-Kelly-Drive-Philadelphia
Pictured is the interior of one of the rooms at Roost Kelly Drive in Philadelphia.
DevelopmentHospitalityNortheastPennsylvania

Method Co. Opens 33-Room Hotel in Philadelphia’s East Falls Neighborhood

by Taylor Williams

PHILADELPHIA — Method Co., a development and management firm specializing in “apartment hotels,” has opened Roost Kelly Drive, a 33-room hotel in Philadelphia’s East Falls neighborhood. The complex is located within The Driftway, a 133-unit residential building. Rooms come in studio, one- and two-bedroom floor plans. Morris Adjmi Architects designed Roost Kelly Drive in conjunction with Method’s in-house team. The company developed the property in partnership with Mexican investment firm Cimbra Partners.

You may also like

Greysteel Arranges $8.3M Sale of Eastern Lofts Apartments...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $3.1M Sale of Apartment...

Cushman & Wakefield Negotiates 12,500 SF Office Lease...

Hackensack Meridian Health Opens 5,550 SF Primary Care...

Partnership Receives $756M Financing Package for Speedway Commerce...

Mattel Adventure Park Kansas City Set to Open...

Ware Malcomb, Metcon Complete 120,000 SF Unchained Labs...

Cityview Opens 378-Unit Portico Multifamily Project in Oakland

Procopio Cos. Nears Completion of 50-Unit Multifamily Project...