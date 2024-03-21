Method Co. Opens 33-Room Hotel in Philadelphia’s East Falls Neighborhood

PHILADELPHIA — Method Co., a development and management firm specializing in “apartment hotels,” has opened Roost Kelly Drive, a 33-room hotel in Philadelphia’s East Falls neighborhood. The complex is located within The Driftway, a 133-unit residential building. Rooms come in studio, one- and two-bedroom floor plans. Morris Adjmi Architects designed Roost Kelly Drive in conjunction with Method’s in-house team. The company developed the property in partnership with Mexican investment firm Cimbra Partners.