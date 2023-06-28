Method Co. to Open 81-Unit Roost Apartment Hotel at $5.5B Baltimore Peninsula Development

BALTIMORE — Method Co. will soon open Roost Apartment Hotel, an 81-unit flexible living community located within the 235-acre Baltimore Peninsula project, which was formerly known as Port Covington. Located at 2460 Terrapin Way, Roost is part of the “Chapter 1” phase of the $5.5 billion Baltimore Peninsula development and is the waterfront project’s third residential property, joining Rye House and 250 Mission. Last week the development team, including Method, Weller Development, MAG Partners and MacFarlane Partners, hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony attended by Maryland Gov. Wes Moore and Sagamore Ventures CEO and Under Armour founder Kevin Plank.

The Roost Apartment Hotel concept bridges the gap between a boutique hotel experience and apartment living, with floor plans ranging from one to three bedrooms. The units include features like a full-size kitchen, balconies and full-wall windows. Additionally, Roost will feature an open-air pool, 24/7 concierge and a fitness center with Peloton bikes. The design team for the Roost Baltimore location includes Hord Coplan Macht, Aumen Asner Inc. and Method Studios. Method Co., which operates other Roost-branded properties in Philadelphia, Cleveland, Detroit and Tampa, plans to open the Baltimore Peninsula location on Saturday, July 1.