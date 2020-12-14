REBusinessOnline

Methods Machine Tools Inks 36,000 SF Industrial Lease in Suburban Chicago

The 100,234-square-foot building is located at 70 Prairie Parkway in Gilberts.

GILBERTS, ILL. — Methods Machine Tools Inc. has signed a 36,000-square-foot industrial lease at 70 Prairie Parkway in Gilberts, a northwest suburb of Chicago. The tenant, which is relocating from 2400 Vantage Drive in Elgin, will more than double its space. Dan Brown of Brown Commercial Group represented both the tenant and the landlord, Cratos LLC. Methods is a North American supplier of precision machine tools and automation. The company maintains 10 showrooms and technical centers across the U.S. and expects to take occupancy of the Gilberts facility in March.

