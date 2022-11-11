REBusinessOnline

MetLife Acquires Metro Boston Life Sciences Facility for $103M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Life Sciences, Massachusetts, Northeast

Burlington-BioCenter

Tenants at Burlington BioCenter include biotechnology firm Ultivue, contract research organization ProtaGene and biopharmaceutical company CANbridge.

BURLINGTON, MASS. — MetLife Investment Management has acquired Burlington BioCenter, a 109,085-square-foot life sciences facility located about 15 miles northwest of Boston, for $103 million. The facility was converted to life sciences from office usage in 2019 and was fully leased at the time of sale. Robert Griffin, Edward Maher, Matthew Pullen and Samantha Hallowell of Newmark represented the seller, a partnership between The Gutierrez Co. and GEM Realty Capital, in the transaction. David Douvadjian Sr. and Timothy O’Donnell, also with Newmark, arranged an undisclosed amount of acquisition financing on behalf of the buyer.

