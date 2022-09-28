REBusinessOnline

MetLife, Granite Complete Midtown Union Mixed-Use Development in Atlanta

Posted on by in Development, Georgia, Hospitality, Mixed-Use, Multifamily, Office, Southeast

Midtown Union in Atlanta comprises three buildings: a 26-story office tower, the 26-story Mira at Midtown Union apartment high-rise and the 14-story Kimpton Shane Hotel. (Photo courtesy of Granite Properties)

ATLANTA — MetLife Investment Management and Granite Properties have delivered Midtown Union, a mixed-use development located at 1331 Spring St. in Midtown Atlanta. The project comprises three buildings: a 26-story office tower, the 26-story Mira at Midtown Union apartment high-rise and the 14-story Kimpton Shane Hotel. The office and multifamily towers opened in July, and the hotel just opened on Sept. 21.

The office tower spans 612,000 square feet and will be anchored by Invesco, which plans to occupy 300,000 square feet beginning in early 2023. The Mira comprises 355 studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments, as well as upscale amenities. Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants will operate the hotel, which features 230 rooms, meeting and event space, the Hartley Kitchen and Cocktails restaurant and the Aveline cocktail lounge.

MetLife partnered with StreetLights Residential on the apartment tower and AMS Hospitality on the Kimpton Shane Hotel. The design-build team for the overall Midtown Union campus includes architect Cooper Carry and general contractor Brasfield & Gorrie, as well as Studio 11 Design for the hotel design. Brooke Dewey and Adam Viente (office) and Coleman Morris (retail) of JLL are leading leasing efforts at Midtown Union.

