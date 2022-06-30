MetLife, PGGM Acquire Four-Building Intersect Creative Office Campus in Irvine for $235.2M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, California, Office, Western

Located in Irvine, Calif., Intersect features four buildings offering a total of 453,975 square feet of creative office space and various onsite amenities.

IRVINE, CALIF. — MetLife Investment Management and PGGM have purchased Intersect, a four-building creative office campus in Irvine. Hines sold the property for $235.2 million.

Totaling 453,975 square feet, the asset is located at 17877 and 17875 Von Karman Ave. and 17838 and 17872 Gillette Ave. in the Orange County Airport submarket.

Kevin MacKenzie, John Chun and Samuel Godfrey of JLL’s debt advisory team secured a $117.6 million, 10-year, fixed-rate acquisition loan through Allianz Real Estate for the buyer. Previously, JLL worked to sell the original campus to Hines in 2015 and refinanced the asset on the company’s behalf in 2019.

Intersect underwent a more than $27 million renovation in recent years. The asset features a two-acre courtyard with a game pavilion, urban garden, farmer’s market, basketball courts, volleyball courts, fire pits and lawn games. The Hangar 24 Brewery opens onto the courtyard and offers indoor and outdoor dining, as well as live music and events catering to the campus’ tenant base and residential neighbors.

Additional onsite amenities include conference facilities, a fitness center, food trucks, wellness trails, private tenant terraces and patios, and subterranean and structured parking. At the time of sale, the property was 85 percent leased to a diverse tenant roster.

Michael Leggett, Blake Bokosky, Mark DeGiorgio and Nicolai Waner of JLL Capital Markets represented the seller in the deal.