REBusinessOnline

MetLife, PGGM Acquire Four-Building Intersect Creative Office Campus in Irvine for $235.2M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, California, Office, Western

Intersect-Irvine-CA

Located in Irvine, Calif., Intersect features four buildings offering a total of 453,975 square feet of creative office space and various onsite amenities.

IRVINE, CALIF. — MetLife Investment Management and PGGM have purchased Intersect, a four-building creative office campus in Irvine. Hines sold the property for $235.2 million.

Totaling 453,975 square feet, the asset is located at 17877 and 17875 Von Karman Ave. and 17838 and 17872 Gillette Ave. in the Orange County Airport submarket.

Kevin MacKenzie, John Chun and Samuel Godfrey of JLL’s debt advisory team secured a $117.6 million, 10-year, fixed-rate acquisition loan through Allianz Real Estate for the buyer. Previously, JLL worked to sell the original campus to Hines in 2015 and refinanced the asset on the company’s behalf in 2019.

Intersect underwent a more than $27 million renovation in recent years. The asset features a two-acre courtyard with a game pavilion, urban garden, farmer’s market, basketball courts, volleyball courts, fire pits and lawn games. The Hangar 24 Brewery opens onto the courtyard and offers indoor and outdoor dining, as well as live music and events catering to the campus’ tenant base and residential neighbors.

Additional onsite amenities include conference facilities, a fitness center, food trucks, wellness trails, private tenant terraces and patios, and subterranean and structured parking. At the time of sale, the property was 85 percent leased to a diverse tenant roster.

Michael Leggett, Blake Bokosky, Mark DeGiorgio and Nicolai Waner of JLL Capital Markets represented the seller in the deal.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Aug
17
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2022
Aug
24
InterFace Kansas City Multifamily 2022
Aug
24
InterFace Kansas City Retail 2022
Aug
25
InterFace Multifamily Texas 2022
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Retail 2022
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Multifamily 2022
Sep
14
InterFace Phoenix Industrial 2022
Sep
21
InterFace Net Lease 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  