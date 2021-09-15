MetLife Provides $143.1M Loan for Refinancing of Brooklyn Multifamily Property

The multifamily property at 475 Clermont Ave. in Brooklyn totals 363 units.

NEW YORK CITY — MetLife Investments & Management has provided a $143.1 million loan for the refinancing of 475 Clermont, a 363-unit multifamily property in Brooklyn. The 12-story building includes 33,000 square feet of retail space and 45,000 square feet of parking. Units feature individual washers and dryers, stainless steel appliances and private terraces/balconies. Amenities include a fitness center, business center, children’s play area, landscaped courtyard with artwork and a theater room. Drew Fletcher and Matthew Hirsch of Greystone arranged the debt, which was structured with a 10-year term and a fixed interest rate. The borrower was New York City-based RXR Realty.