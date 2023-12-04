Monday, December 4, 2023
MetLife Provides $22.5M Acquisition Financing for Hampton Inn & Suites Tahoe-Truckee, California

by Amy Works

TRUCKEE, CALIF. — JLL Capital Markets has arranged $22.5 million in acquisition financing for The Hampton Inn & Suites Tahoe-Truckee. The property is located in Truckee, just north of Lake Tahoe and west of the Nevada border.

Jordan Angel, Mike Huth and Ethan Habecker of JLL Capital Markets secured the loan from MetLife Investment Management for the borrower, JMA Ventures LLC.

The Hampton Inn & Suites Tahoe-Truckee features 109 guest rooms and suites spread across two buildings, a heated outdoor pool, hot tub, fitness center and more than 1,000 square feet of meeting space. The hotel offers access to major transportation routes, including Interstate 80, CA 267 and the Truckee Airport, as well as bike lanes.

