MetLife Provides $34.3M Refinancing Loan for Multifamily Community in Downtown Bethesda

BETHESDA, MD. — MetLife Investment Management has provided a $34.3 million refinancing loan for Element 28, a 101-unit multifamily community in downtown Bethesda. The loan features a floating interest rate and two one-year extensions. The property offers one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans. Communal amenities include a 24-hour concierge, resident lounge with complimentary coffee, temperature-controlled wine lockers, conference room, fitness studio, retractable glass-walled rooftop lounge, green roof areas, bike storage and transit screen providing real-time status of transit options. Located at 100 Commerce Lane, Element 28 is one block from the Bethesda Metro Station and less than one mile from the Capital Crescent Trail head, which connects downtown Bethesda with D.C.’s Georgetown district. The borrower is a partnership between institutional investors advised by J.P. Morgan Asset Management and Kettler. Kelly Gaines, Jennifer Keller, Jamie Leachman and Amy Lousararian of JLL arranged the loan on behalf of the borrower.