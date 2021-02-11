MetLife Sells 304,059 SF Office Building in Southeast Denver to Miller Global, Principal Real Estate Investors

DENVER — MetLife Investment Management has completed the disposition of 4600 S. Syracuse, an office building located in Denver’s southeast market. A joint venture between Miller Global Properties and Principal Real Estate Investors acquired the 304,059-square-foot asset for an undisclosed price.

Completed in 1999 and renovated in 2013, 4600 S. Syracuse features floor-to-ceiling windows, efficient 25,000-square-foot floorplates and recently updated conferencing and fitness facilities. Additionally, the 13-story building features a 727-space parking garage, as well as the development upside through excess land that could potentially host an office tower or multifamily development.

At the time of sale, the property was 90 percent leased to 19 tenants across eight industries.

Mark Katz and Peter Merrion of JLL Capital Markets represented the seller, while Eric Tupler and Josh Simon, also of JLL Capital Markets, arranged acquisition financing for the buyer.