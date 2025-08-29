MetLife Sells Golden Coast Industrial Portfolio in Southern California for $165.5M

CARLSBAD, CITY OF INDUSTRY AND REDONDO BEACH, CALIF. — MetLife Investment Management has completed the sale of the Golden Coast Portfolio, an industrial portfolio totaling 600,000 square feet in Southern California. The portfolio includes three buildings in Carlsbad, City of Industry and Redondo Beach that were acquired by three separate buyers for a total price of $165.5 million.

Jeff Chiate, Rick Ellison, Matt Leupold, Bryce Aberg, Aubrie Monahan, Jeff Cole and Charlie Jacobs of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller and procured the buyers in the transactions.

TA Realty acquired The Concourse, a 420,697-square-foot industrial business park in City of Industry. The property offers 69 dock-high doors, nine grade-level doors and a 160-foot truck court. Terreno purchased The Redondo Beach Two Pack, a 99,340-square-foot property that features 16 dock-high doors, three grade-level doors and a clear height of 16 feet. GID acquired Carlsbad Oaks Business Park, a 78,143-square-foot property with clear heights ranging from 22 to 26 feet, grade and dock loading capabilities, and an efficient warehouse and office layout.