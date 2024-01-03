MetLife Signs 400,000 SF Office Lease Extension at 200 Park Avenue in Manhattan

NEW YORK CITY — MetLife has signed a 400,000-square-foot office lease extension at 200 Park Avenue in Manhattan, a deal that keeps the insurance giant in its headquarters and namesake building through 2038. MetLife consolidated its New York City offices to the entire third and sixth floors, as well as parts of the fourth and fifth floors, of the 58-story building in 2017. Patrick Murphy and Peyton Horn of Cushman & Wakefield represented MetLife in the lease negotiations. Megan Sheehan and Sam Brodsky of Tishman Speyer, which owns the building in partnership with Irvine Co., represented the landlord on an internal basis.