Wednesday, January 3, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
200-Park-Avenue-Manhattan
MetLife's 11-year lease extension at 20 Park Ave. in Midtown Manhattan keeps the company in its current home through 2038.
Leasing ActivityNew YorkNortheastOffice

MetLife Signs 400,000 SF Office Lease Extension at 200 Park Avenue in Manhattan

by Taylor Williams

NEW YORK CITY — MetLife has signed a 400,000-square-foot office lease extension at 200 Park Avenue in Manhattan, a deal that keeps the insurance giant in its headquarters and namesake building through 2038. MetLife consolidated its New York City offices to the entire third and sixth floors, as well as parts of the fourth and fifth floors, of the 58-story building in 2017. Patrick Murphy and Peyton Horn of Cushman & Wakefield represented MetLife in the lease negotiations. Megan Sheehan and Sam Brodsky of Tishman Speyer, which owns the building in partnership with Irvine Co., represented the landlord on an internal basis.

You may also like

Poag Signs Six New Tenants to Join Avenue...

Finial Group Negotiates 18,471 SF Industrial Lease in...

Cushman & Wakefield | Commercial Advisors Arranges Sale...

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan Renews 307,000...

Bradford Allen Acquires Two Long Island Hotels Totaling...

Brax Realty Negotiates $6M Sale of Brooklyn Mixed-Use...

Ware Malcomb Completes 30,000 SF Healthcare Project in...

Walters Delivers 25-Unit Multifamily Project in Montvale, New...

Colliers Arranges Sale of 31,780 SF Office Building...