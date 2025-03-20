Thursday, March 20, 2025
Located at 74699 Technology Drive in Palm Desert, Calif., Millennium Apartments offers 330 apartments, a saltwater swimming pool, fitness center, pet park and coworking spaces.
Metonic Real Estate Solutions, WNPM Open 330-Unit Millennium Apartments in Palm Desert, California

by Amy Works

PALM DESERT, CALIF. — Omaha, Neb.-based Metonic Real Estate Solutions, as owner, and Irvine, Calif.-based Western National Property Management (WNPM), as property manager, have opened Millennium Apartments at 74699 Technology Drive in Palm Desert.

Situated in Coachella Valley, Millennium Apartments offers 330 studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with contemporary finishes, smart-phone technology, private patios, stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, plush carpeting in bedrooms, open-concept floor plans and direct-access garages.

Common area amenities include a clubhouse, saltwater swimming pool, fitness center with private yoga studio and outdoor exercise lawn, an activity park, a pet park, three conference rooms, a business center, coworking spaces, package lockers and electric vehicle charging stations.

