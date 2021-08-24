Metrie Signs 121,623 SF Industrial Lease Expansion in Northborough, Massachusetts

NORTHBOROUGH, MASS. — Metrie, a manufacturer and distributor of interior finishings, has signed a 121,623-square-foot industrial lease expansion at 301 Bartlett St. in Northborough, located in Worcester County. Bill Sullivan, Jon Pezzoni and Matt Walker of Avison Young represented the tenant, which originally occupied 58,123 square feet before expanding by an additional 65,000 square feet, in the lease negotiations. Colliers International represented the undisclosed landlord. Metrie will take occupancy of its expanded space in October.