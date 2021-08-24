REBusinessOnline

Metrie Signs 121,623 SF Industrial Lease Expansion in Northborough, Massachusetts

Posted on by in Industrial, Leasing Activity, Massachusetts, Northeast

NORTHBOROUGH, MASS. — Metrie, a manufacturer and distributor of interior finishings, has signed a 121,623-square-foot industrial lease expansion at 301 Bartlett St. in Northborough, located in Worcester County. Bill Sullivan, Jon Pezzoni and Matt Walker of Avison Young represented the tenant, which originally occupied 58,123 square feet before expanding by an additional 65,000 square feet, in the lease negotiations. Colliers International represented the undisclosed landlord. Metrie will take occupancy of its expanded space in October.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Aug
25
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2021
Sep
9
InterFace Multifamily Texas 2021
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Retail 2021
Sep
13
Interface Phoenix Multifamily 2021
Sep
14
InterFace Phoenix Industrial 2021
Sep
29
InterFace Net Lease 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Midwest Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews