Thursday, August 20, 2026
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AcquisitionsDevelopmentIllinoisMidwest

Metro Chicago’s Wingspan Development, UrbanStreet Complete Merger

by Kristin Harlow

MOUNT PROSPECT, ILL. — UrbanStreet Group and Wingspan Development Group, a national development arm of Nicholas Family of Cos. (NFOC), have completed a merger. Wingspan will transition its future pipeline of multifamily and mixed-use developments to UrbanStreet, which will lead multifamily development efforts. Nicholas & Associates, the general contracting arm of NFOC, will continue to provide construction services for any multifamily projects that fall under the alliance in Illinois, Florida and Wisconsin as well as additional markets when feasible. Excluding projects currently underway in its portfolio, Wingspan’s future involvement in multifamily will focus on investment and third-party construction services. Wingspan will focus on its continued expansion in commercial sectors such as sports and entertainment venues, retail, industrial and land development. Together, UrbanStreet and NFOC have delivered more than 7,500 multifamily units across 25 completed projects, representing more than $3 billion in combined development value.

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