Metro Commercial, Graycor Break Ground on Five-Building Spec Industrial Project in Mesa, Arizona

Phases III and IV at Metro East Valley Commerce Center will add five buildings totaling 406,575 square feet of speculative industrial space to the project in Mesa, Ariz.

MESA, ARIZ. — Metro Commercial Properties, with Graycor as general contractor, has broken ground on Phases III and IV of Metro East Valley Commerce Center in Mesa. The five-building, 406,575-square-foot speculative project will expand and complete Metro’s 11-building, 1.1 million-square-foot, Class A industrial park.

Phases III and IV will feature up to 32-foot clear heights with dock-high and grade-level loading. The concrete-tilt buildings will range from 58,399 square feet to 112,097 square feet, with interior floorplans able to accommodate office, warehouse, manufacturing and light industrial uses. Completion is slated for late 2021.

Graycor also built Phase I and II at Metro East Valley Commerce Center. Completed in 2016, Phase I totals 349,049 square feet in four buildings, while Phase II, which was completed in 2019, features 363,000 square feet spread across two buildings. All six buildings are currently fully leased.

Scottsdale-based McCall & Associates is the project architect for Phases III and IV. Chris McClurg, Ken McQueen and Kurt Saulnier of Lee & Associates are the project’s leasing brokers.