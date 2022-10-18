Metro Commercial, Graycor Deliver Final Phases of 1.1 MSF Metro East Valley Commerce Center in Mesa, Arizona

Phases III and IV at Metro East Valley Commerce Center in Mesa, Ariz., include five buildings ranging from 58,399 square feet to 112,097 square feet.

MESA, ARIZ. — Metro Commercial Properties and Graycor Construction Co., as design-build contractor, have delivered the final buildings at Metro East Valley Commerce Center, a 11-building, 1.1-million-square-foot, Class A industrial park in Mesa.

The newly completed Phases III and IV feature five buildings ranging from 58,399 square feet to 112,097 square feet with up to 32-foot clear heights, dock-high and grade-level loading and interior floor plans accommodating office, warehouse, manufacturing and light industrial uses. Graycor completed the first two phases in 2016 and 2017, respectively, with 712,049 square feet of space spread across six buildings.

Phases III and IV were designed as speculative developments. However, approximately 80 percent of the leaseable space was preleased prior to shell construction completion.

Chris McClurg and Ken McQueen of Lee & Associates serve as the project’s leasing brokers.