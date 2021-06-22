Metro Crossing Shopping Center Sells in Council Bluffs, Iowa

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Iowa, Midwest, Retail

Metro Crossing Shopping Center was 96 percent occupied at the time of sale.

COUNCIL BLUFFS, IOWA — Metro Crossing Shopping Center in Council Bluffs has sold for an undisclosed price. The property spans 309,811 square feet. It was 96 percent occupied at the time of sale by 57 tenants, including Dick’s Sporting Goods, PetSmart, Kohl’s, Hobby Lobby, Old Navy and TJ Maxx. Ember Grummons of Investors Realty represented the buyer, Bridge 33 Capital. CBRE represented the seller, a partnership between Walton Street Capital and Pine Tree Commercial.