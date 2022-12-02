Metro Edge Development Partners to Build $257M Data Center in Illinois Medical District

The data center will rise five stories and span 184,720 square feet.

CHICAGO — Metro Edge Development Partners has unveiled plans to build a $257 million data center within the Illinois Medical District (IMD) in Chicago. Construction is scheduled to begin in 2023 and be completed in 2024. Metro Edge secured a 75-year ground lease on a nearly two-acre parcel owned by IMD. The data center will rise five stories and span 184,720 square feet. The facility is 50 percent preleased. Corgan is the project architect. Clune Construction is overseeing all construction in partnership with Power Construction and Ujamaa Construction. T5 Data Centers is the project manager.