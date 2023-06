FLINT, MICH. — Metro Infusion Center has signed a seven-year, 2,435-square-foot medical office lease at 1321 S. Linden Road in Flint. The tenant is an infusion and injection therapy provider with more than 160 locations nationwide. Jim Mitchell of Dominion Real Estate Advisors and Michele Rosenblum of Lee & Associates represented the landlord, LSPV Cornerstone, an affiliate of Versa Development Co.