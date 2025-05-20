Tuesday, May 20, 2025
219-E.-42nd-St.-Manhattan
Pfizer moved out of the office building at 219 E. 42nd St. in Midtown Manhattan about two years ago to establish its new headquarters at The Spiral, Tishman Speyer's 2.8 million-square-foot skyscraper in the Hudson Yards district.
Metro Loft, DWREI Receive $720M in Financing for Manhattan Office-to-Residential Conversion Project

by Taylor Williams

NEW YORK CITY — A joint venture between Metro Loft Management and David Werner Real Estate Investments (DWREI) has received $720 million in financing for an office-to-residential conversion project in Manhattan. The project will convert the 10-story, 290,000-square-foot office building at 219 E. 42nd St., which formerly served as the global headquarters for pharmaceutical giant Pfizer Inc., into a multifamily complex. When combined with the adjacent building at 235 E. 42nd St., the development will feature more than 1,600 apartments, 25 percent of which will be reserved as affordable housing, as well as 100,000 square feet of amenity space and 30,000 square feet of retail space. Max Herzog, Marko Kazanjian, Andrew Cohen and Max Hulsh of Institutional Property Advisors, a division of Marcus & Millichap, arranged the financing through Madison Realty Capital on behalf of the joint venture. Construction is slated for a late 2027 completion. The IPA team also arranged $75 million in bridge financing for the project last fall, with Northwind Group serving as the direct lender on that deal.

