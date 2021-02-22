Metro Tucson Living Acquires Villas at Roger Road Multifamily Property in Tucson for $19M

TUCSON, ARIZ. — Metro Tucson Living SPE has purchased The Villas at Roger Road, a multifamily community located at 3985 N. Stone Ave. in Tucson. Equilibrium Villas sold the asset for $19 million.

Located at 3985 N. Stone Ave., the property features 232 apartments. Allan Mendelsberg and Conrad Martinez of Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR represented both parties in the transaction.