Metrobloks Buys Land in Miami, Plans to Develop New Data Center

MIAMI — Los Angeles-based Metrobloks has purchased four acres at 500 N.W. 137th Ave. in Miami’s Airport West submarket. The firm plans to develop a 15.2-megawatt data center at the site, which is situated at the intersection of Northwest 6th Street and 137th Avenue.

Matthew Bittel and Stuart Gordon of Cushman & Wakefield represented Metrobloks in the land sale. Carlos Gaviria of Transwestern Real Estate Services represented the previous land owner, Sagard Real Estate. Metrobloks plans to begin operations at the new multi-tenant, AI-ready data center by the end of 2026.