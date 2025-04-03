Thursday, April 3, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
The new Metrobloks data center will be situated in Miami's Airport West submarket.
AcquisitionsData CentersDevelopmentFloridaSoutheast

Metrobloks Buys Land in Miami, Plans to Develop New Data Center

by John Nelson

MIAMI — Los Angeles-based Metrobloks has purchased four acres at 500 N.W. 137th Ave. in Miami’s Airport West submarket. The firm plans to develop a 15.2-megawatt data center at the site, which is situated at the intersection of Northwest 6th Street and 137th Avenue.

Matthew Bittel and Stuart Gordon of Cushman & Wakefield represented Metrobloks in the land sale. Carlos Gaviria of Transwestern Real Estate Services represented the previous land owner, Sagard Real Estate. Metrobloks plans to begin operations at the new multi-tenant, AI-ready data center by the end of 2026.

You may also like

EGRE Nears Completion of Renovation of 140-Unit Seniors...

Shorenstein Begins Renovations at 14th & Spring Office...

Ackerman/Pioneer Land Arranges Land Sale in LaGrange, Georgia...

Halpern Enterprises Delivers Retail Strip Center in McDonough,...

Burlington Distribution Buys 889,445 SF Warehouse in Riverside,...

Kingsbarn Acquires Eight-Story Office Property Along Hollywood’s Walk...

Gantry Secures $21.4M Acquisition Loan for Retail Center...

Joint Venture to Undertake 1.5-Acre Redevelopment Project in...

Milhaus, Parse Capital Break Ground on 306-Unit Multifamily...