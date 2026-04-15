Metrobloks, Lincoln to Develop 568,000 SF Data Center Campus in Metro Kansas City

LIBERTY, MO. — Metrobloks, a developer of AI-ready, low-latency data center infrastructure in major metropolitan markets, has formed a joint venture with Lincoln Property Co., a full-service real estate firm with an established data center platform. The partnership will focus on the co-development of a high-performance data center campus in Liberty within metro Kansas City. The newly acquired site totals 30 acres and is already zoned and powered for data center use. It sits within 10 miles of the GPC Missouri Internet Exchange Point. Plans call for a multi-phase, 568,000-square-foot campus designed to support hyperscale, AI and enterprise data center workloads, with flexibility to scale over time beyond the initial 150MW total utility power.