SAN MATEO, CALIF. — Newport Beach, Calif.-based MetroGroup Realty Finance has provided a $13.9 million loan for the conversion of an existing 99-room Best Western hotel to a Home2 Suites by Hilton hotel in San Mateo. J.D. Blashaw of MetroGroup Realty Finance led the team in providing the financing. MetroGroup’s initial $9.5 million funding retired a bridge loan and provided $4.4 million of future funds to execute the brand conversion.