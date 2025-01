POMONA, CALIF. — MetroGroup Realty Finance has provided a $24 million loan for the refinancing of an owner-occupied manufacturing facility in Pomona. Located at 2200 S. Reservoir St., the property offers 228,000 square feet of single-tenant industrial space. MetroGroup closed on a fixed-rate senior loan on the property with an international bank based in Europe. Ivan Kustic of MetroGroup secured the loan on the behalf of the undisclosed owner.