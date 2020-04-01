MetroMultimedia Signs 18,000 SF Industrial Lease in Hackensack, New Jersey

HACKENSACK, N.J. — Audiovisual technology company MetroMultimedia has signed an 18,000-square-foot industrial lease at 211 S. Newman St. in Hackensack, a northwestern suburb of New York City. The landlord, The Stro Companies, acquired the property in June 2019 and implemented a capital improvement plan that included upgrades to the roof, parking area, truck court, windows and façade, and also expanded the building’s loading capabilities. Andrew Somple, Scott Perkins and Justin Allessio of NAI James Hanson represented the landlord in the lease negotiations. MetroMultimedia was represented internally.