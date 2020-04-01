REBusinessOnline

MetroMultimedia Signs 18,000 SF Industrial Lease in Hackensack, New Jersey

Posted on by in Industrial, Leasing Activity, New Jersey, Northeast

HACKENSACK, N.J.Audiovisual technology company MetroMultimedia has signed an 18,000-square-foot industrial lease at 211 S. Newman St. in Hackensack, a northwestern suburb of New York City. The landlord, The Stro Companies, acquired the property in June 2019 and implemented a capital improvement plan that included upgrades to the roof, parking area, truck court, windows and façade, and also expanded the building’s loading capabilities. Andrew Somple, Scott Perkins and Justin Allessio of NAI James Hanson represented the landlord in the lease negotiations. MetroMultimedia was represented internally.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Updated daily:
How Will COVID-19 Impact the Commercial Real Estate Industry? Click here.
COVID-19 Webinars: Learn more about the CRE industry's response to the coronavirus. Sign up.
Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Conferences
Apr
7
InterFace Student Housing 2020
May
12
InterFace Active Adult 2020
May
27
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate Carolinas 2020
May
27
InterFace Carolinas 2020
Jun
16
InterFace Seattle Multifamily 2020
Jun
16
InterFace Seattle Retail 2020
Jun
18
InterFace San Diego Mixed-Use 2020
Jun
18
InterFace San Diego Retail Real Estate 2020
Jun
25
InterFace Las Vegas Industrial 2020
Jun
25
InterFace Las Vegas Multifamily 2020


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business