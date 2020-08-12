MetroNational Begin Redevelopment of Houston’s 1.7 MSF

HOUSTON — Fort Worth-based Trademark Property Co. and owner-operator MetroNational have begun the redevelopment of the 1.7 million-square-foot Memorial City Mall in Houston into a mixed-use destination. The project began on Tuesday with the demolition of the building formerly occupied by Sears, which was the mall’s original anchor tenant beginning in 1966. Gensler and Stantec are leading the project’s design efforts. Specific uses for the completed redevelopment have not yet been disclosed.