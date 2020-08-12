REBusinessOnline

MetroNational Begin Redevelopment of Houston’s 1.7 MSF

Posted on by in Development, Retail, Texas

HOUSTON — Fort Worth-based Trademark Property Co. and owner-operator MetroNational have begun the redevelopment of the 1.7 million-square-foot Memorial City Mall in Houston into a mixed-use destination. The project began on Tuesday with the demolition of the building formerly occupied by Sears, which was the mall’s original anchor tenant beginning in 1966. Gensler and Stantec are leading the project’s design efforts. Specific uses for the completed redevelopment have not yet been disclosed.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Aug
25
Michigan Retail Outlook: How is Michigan’s Retail Sector Responding to COVID-19?
Oct
6
NMHC / InterFace Student Housing 2020


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  