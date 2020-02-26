MetroNational Breaks Ground on 190,000 SF Office Project in Uptown Houston

Posted on by in Development, Office, Texas

MetroNational's new office project in Houston will span 190,000 square feet.

HOUSTON — Locally based investment and development firm MetroNational has broken ground on a 190,000-square-foot office project within a four-acre mixed-use development in Uptown Houston. Designed by Kirksey Architects, the Class A building will offer 21,000 square feet of leasable space per floor and will include 4,500 square feet of ground-floor retail and restaurant space. An expected completion date has not yet been determined.