MetroNational Breaks Ground on 190,000 SF Office Project in Uptown Houston

Posted on by

MetroNational's new office project in Houston will span 190,000 square feet.

HOUSTON — Locally based investment and development firm MetroNational has broken ground on a 190,000-square-foot office project within a four-acre mixed-use development in Uptown Houston. Designed by Kirksey Architects, the Class A building will offer 21,000 square feet of leasable space per floor and will include 4,500 square feet of ground-floor retail and restaurant space. An expected completion date has not yet been determined.

