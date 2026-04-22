MetroNational Buys 218,000 SF Office, Retail Development in Houston’s Heights District

HOUSTON — Local owner-operator MetroNational has purchased M-K-T Heights, a 218,000-square-foot office and retail development located just west of downtown Houston. Designed by Michael Hsu Office of Architecture and completed in 2020, M-K-T Heights is an adaptive reuse of several 1970s-era industrial buildings. Today, the property comprises more than 100,000 square feet of creative office space and 100,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space, as well as a pedestrian boardwalk. The seller and sales price were not disclosed. MetroNational acquired the property in a joint venture with Radom Capital and Triten Real Estate Partners, the property’s original developers.