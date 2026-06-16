MetroNational Buys 244-Room Moran Hotel at CITYCENTRE in West Houston

HOUSTON — Local owner-operator MetroNational has purchased the 244-room Moran Hotel within the 47-acre CITYCENTRE mixed-use development in West Houston. The hotel, which recently underwent a renovation, offers accommodations for extended stays, as well as a pool, fitness center, 15,750 square feet of meeting and event space and multiple onsite food-and-beverage establishments. Colby Mueck, Ryan West, Greyson Fewin and Robby Westerfield of JLL represented the seller, Midway, in the transaction. The sales price was not disclosed.