According to MetroNational, the purchase of the former Marathon Oil headquarters building in West Houston represents the firm's largest acquisition in more than a decade.
MetroNational Buys 442,042 SF Former Marathon Oil Headquarters Building in West Houston

by Taylor Williams

HOUSTON — MetroNational, the owner and operator of the Memorial City mixed-use district in Houston, has purchased the 442,042-square-foot former headquarters building of Marathon Oil Corp. The 15-story building was constructed in 2022 on a 3.4-acre site at the southeast corner of the I-10 and Beltway 8 intersection in West Houston’s Energy Corridor area. The building features a signature amenities floor with a conference center and breakout rooms, as well as indoor and outdoor collaboration and gathering spaces. Brandon Clarke, Kevin McConn, Rick Goings, Sanford Criner and Jeff Cairns of JLL represented the seller, ConocoPhillips, which acquired Marathon Oil last year for $22.5 billion, in the transaction. MetroNational was self-represented. The building was almost completely vacant at the time of sale.

