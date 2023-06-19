MetroNational Completes $25M Renovation of Houston Office Complex

HOUSTON — MetroNational has completed the $25 million renovation of Memorial City Plazas, a 1 million-square-foot office development in Houston’s Memorial City district. Memorial City Plazas comprises three buildings that rise 12, 14 and 18 stories. The renovation delivered upgraded amenity spaces, including the campus’ fitness center and conference room, and the addition of a new outdoor dining and meeting space. MetroNational also upgraded the touchless technology features, security systems and skywalks that connect the three buildings. Ziegler Cooper served as the project architect. E.E. Reed Construction and O’Donnell/Snider Construction served as the general contractors.