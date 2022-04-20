MetroNational Underway on 190,000 SF Office Project in Houston’s Memorial City District
HOUSTON — Locally based developer MetroNational is underway on construction of a 190,000-square-foot office project at 9753 Katy Freeway in Houston’s Memorial City District. Designed by Kirksey Architecture, the nine-story building marks the latest addition to the 10 million-square-foot mixed-use campus and will be situated adjacent to The McKinley, a newly built high-rise apartment tower. Completion is scheduled for the second quarter of 2023.
Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.