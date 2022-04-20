MetroNational Underway on 190,000 SF Office Project in Houston’s Memorial City District

Posted on by in Development, Office, Texas

MetroNational's new office building at 9753 Katy Freeway in Houston will feature a two-story lobby with a 27-foot art wall, which will serve as a backdrop to a uniquely patterned terrazzo floor.

HOUSTON — Locally based developer MetroNational is underway on construction of a 190,000-square-foot office project at 9753 Katy Freeway in Houston’s Memorial City District. Designed by Kirksey Architecture, the nine-story building marks the latest addition to the 10 million-square-foot mixed-use campus and will be situated adjacent to The McKinley, a newly built high-rise apartment tower. Completion is scheduled for the second quarter of 2023.