MetroNational Underway on 190,000 SF Office Project in Houston’s Memorial City District

Posted on by in Development, Office, Texas

9753-Katy-Freeway-Houston

MetroNational's new office building at 9753 Katy Freeway in Houston will feature a two-story lobby with a 27-foot art wall, which will serve as a backdrop to a uniquely patterned terrazzo floor.

HOUSTON — Locally based developer MetroNational is underway on construction of a 190,000-square-foot office project at 9753 Katy Freeway in Houston’s Memorial City District. Designed by Kirksey Architecture, the nine-story building marks the latest addition to the 10 million-square-foot mixed-use campus and will be situated adjacent to The McKinley, a newly built high-rise apartment tower. Completion is scheduled for the second quarter of 2023.

