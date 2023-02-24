Metropolis Group Inc. Signs 12,700 SF Office Sublease at 120 Broadway in Manhattan

NEW YORK CITY — Construction consulting firm Metropolis Group Inc. has signed a 12,700-square-foot office sublease at 120 Broadway in Manhattan’s Financial District. Metropolis Group signed a six-year deal to relocate from 22 Cortlandt Street to the 27th floor of the 40-story building, a space that was previously occupied by nonprofit health organization Village Care. Michael Berman of JLL represented Metropolis Group in the lease negotiations. David Lebenstein and Frank Centro of Cushman & Wakefield represented Village Care. Silverstein Properties owns the building.