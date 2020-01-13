REBusinessOnline

Metropolitan Capital Advisors Arranges $4M Construction Loan for Self-Storage Facility in Mobile

Posted on by in Alabama, Development, Industrial, Loans, Self-Storage, Southeast

Anytime Storage will construct a three-story, 466-unit, self-storage facility in Mobile.

MOBILE, ALA. — Metropolitan Capital Advisors (MCA) has arranged a $4 million senior construction loan for Anytime Storage, a self-storage owner and operator based in Phoenix. The company will use the loan to construct a three-story self-storage facility in Mobile comprising 466 climate-controlled units, representing the first Anytime Storage facility in Alabama. The financing features a fixed 5.05 percent interest rate and 36 months of interest-only payments followed by a 20-year amortization schedule. MCA’s Duke Dennis originated the loan with ServisFirst. Once complete, Anytime Storage’s portfolio will total over 3,700 units across Alabama and Arizona.

