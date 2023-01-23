REBusinessOnline

Metropolitan Hardwood Floors Signs 23,778 SF Industrial Lease Renewal in Coppell, Texas

COPPELL, TEXAS — Metropolitan Hardwood Floors has signed a 23,778-square-foot industrial lease renewal at Park West Crossing in Coppell, a northeastern suburb of Fort Worth. According to LoopNet Inc., the building at 435 Southwestern Blvd. sits on 4.9 acres and totals 61,399 square feet. Chicago-based investment firm ML Realty Partners owns Park West Crossing and was internally represented in the lease negotiations. Mike McElwee of Avison Young and Brian Bruininks of The Andover Co. represented the tenant.

