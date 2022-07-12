REBusinessOnline

Metropolitan Holdings to Build 298-Unit Luxury Multifamily Project in Green, Ohio

Posted on by in Development, Midwest, Multifamily, Ohio

The developer plans to break ground on the 49-building property later this year.

GREEN, OHIO — Metropolitan Holdings has received approval from the Green City Council to build a 298-unit luxury multifamily project. The 49-building property will include amenities such as a heated pool, outdoor area and fitness center. The average monthly rent is expected to be $1,700, while the average for premium units will be $2,495. Metropolitan plans to break ground later this year. A timeline for completion was not provided. Green is located about 13 miles south of Akron.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Jul
20
Webinar: The Rise of TikTok — How Student Housing Operators Can Generate Leases with TikTok
Aug
17
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2022
Aug
24
InterFace Kansas City Multifamily 2022
Aug
24
InterFace Kansas City Retail 2022
Aug
25
InterFace Multifamily Texas 2022
Sep
8
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2022
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Retail 2022
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Multifamily 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  