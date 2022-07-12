Metropolitan Holdings to Build 298-Unit Luxury Multifamily Project in Green, Ohio

The developer plans to break ground on the 49-building property later this year.

GREEN, OHIO — Metropolitan Holdings has received approval from the Green City Council to build a 298-unit luxury multifamily project. The 49-building property will include amenities such as a heated pool, outdoor area and fitness center. The average monthly rent is expected to be $1,700, while the average for premium units will be $2,495. Metropolitan plans to break ground later this year. A timeline for completion was not provided. Green is located about 13 miles south of Akron.