Metropolitan Realty Associates Buys Cold Storage Facility in Bayport, New York, for $12.6M

BAYPORT, N.Y. — Metropolitan Realty Associates (MRA) has purchased a 75,000-square-foot cold storage facility in the Long Island community of Bayport for $12.6 million. Commercial baker Europastry formerly occupied the facility at 33 Rajon Road, which was originally built in 1986, according to LoopNet Inc. Building features include a clear height of 40 feet, 35,000 square feet of freezer space, 11 loading docks and two drive-in doors. Nick Gallipoli of Cushman & Wakefield represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. Doug Omstrom of JLL represented MRA.