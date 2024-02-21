Wednesday, February 21, 2024
33-Rajon-Road-Bayport-New-York
The site at 33 Rajon Road in Bayport, New York, includes 11.5 acres for future expansion, and MRA is finalizing approvals with the Town of Islip for the development of two warehouse and distribution buildings totaling approximately 172,000 square feet.
Metropolitan Realty Associates Buys Cold Storage Facility in Bayport, New York, for $12.6M

by Taylor Williams

BAYPORT, N.Y. — Metropolitan Realty Associates (MRA) has purchased a 75,000-square-foot cold storage facility in the Long Island community of Bayport for $12.6 million. Commercial baker Europastry formerly occupied the facility at 33 Rajon Road, which was originally built in 1986, according to LoopNet Inc. Building features include a clear height of 40 feet, 35,000 square feet of freezer space, 11 loading docks and two drive-in doors. Nick Gallipoli of Cushman & Wakefield represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. Doug Omstrom of JLL represented MRA.

