Metropolitan Realty Associates Buys Connecticut Distribution Center for $50M

Acquisitions, Connecticut, Industrial, Northeast

The distribution center located at 456 Sullivan Ave. in South Windsor, Connecticut, totals 304,249 square feet.

SOUTH WINDSOR, CONN. — Investment firm Metropolitan Realty Associates (MRA) has acquired a 304,249-square-foot distribution center at 456 Sullivan Ave. in South Windsor, located roughly midway between Boston and New York City, for $50 million. Originally constructed by SunCap Property Group in 2012 and expanded in 2015, the Class A property features a clear height of 31.5 feet, 72 trailer parking spaces, 75 long-trailer parking spaces and 99 dock bays specifically designed for heavy distribution uses. An undisclosed transportation company occupies the entirety of the property. Newmark brokered the transaction and arranged acquisition financing through a major institutional lender.