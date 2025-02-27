Thursday, February 27, 2025
RSM Plaza at 801 Nicollet Mall totals 416,000 square feet.
Meyer Borgman Johnson Signs Full-Floor Office Lease at RSM Plaza in Minneapolis

by Kristin Harlow

MINNEAPOLIS — Meyer Borgman Johnson has signed a long-term office lease to occupy the 20th floor of RSM Plaza in Minneapolis. The multi-specialty structural design practice plans to move its corporate headquarters into the 12,277-square-foot space on June 1. Trinette Wacker and Reed Christianson of Transwestern Real Estate Services represented the owner, Golub & Co. Jeffrey LaFavre and Zach Synstegaard of IAG Commercial represented the tenant, which maintains seven offices across the U.S. and is relocating from 510 Marquette Ave.

RSM Plaza, a 416,000-square-foot office tower, underwent a $10 million renovation in 2018 that revitalized the lobby and added amenities such has The Perch Lounge, The Pocket Park and conferencing and collaborative meeting spaces. The property is home to 801 Chophouse and 8th Street Grill & Taphouse.

