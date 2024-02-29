Thursday, February 29, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Bala-Consulting-Engineers-Philadelphia
Advanced monitoring systems track and display air quality throughout Bala Consulting Engineers' redesigned office space in Philadelphia. Daylight harvesting systems combine with power-over-ethernet lighting displays to meet the company's wellness and sustainability goals.
DevelopmentNortheastOfficePennsylvania

Meyer Completes 21,500 SF Office Headquarters Renovation in Wayne, Pennsylvania

by Taylor Williams

WAYNE, PA. — Locally based design firm Meyer has completed the renovation of the 21,500-square-foot office headquarters of Bala Consulting Engineers in Wayne, a northwestern suburb of Philadelphia. The space house a café with gaming options and other amenities that converts to a training and conference room for flexible gathering. Digital signage highlights messaging from all of Bala’s office locations. Other features include video conferencing cameras, room reservation systems, mobile AV capabilities and conference room occupancy sensors.

You may also like

Inland Closes $27M Capital Raise for 261-Unit Luxury...

CRG to Develop 66,552 SF Spec Industrial Facility...

Cushman & Wakefield Negotiates 10,583 SF Office Lease...

Gantry Arranges $6.2M Refinancing for Lake Union Center...

LIHTC Program Offers Lifeline to Struggling Multifamily Developers

Hospitality Solutions, Hilton to Open 164-Room Embassy Suites...

Rael Development Breaks Ground on 694-Bed Student Housing...

Miller Construction Completes 302,823 SF Warehouse in West...

Woda Cooper, Parallel Housing Deliver 56-Unit Affordable Housing...