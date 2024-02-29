Meyer Completes 21,500 SF Office Headquarters Renovation in Wayne, Pennsylvania

WAYNE, PA. — Locally based design firm Meyer has completed the renovation of the 21,500-square-foot office headquarters of Bala Consulting Engineers in Wayne, a northwestern suburb of Philadelphia. The space house a café with gaming options and other amenities that converts to a training and conference room for flexible gathering. Digital signage highlights messaging from all of Bala’s office locations. Other features include video conferencing cameras, room reservation systems, mobile AV capabilities and conference room occupancy sensors.