MF1 Capital Provides $100M Refinancing for Brooklyn Affordable Housing Portfolio

NEW YORK CITY — Direct lender MF1 Capital has provided a $100 million loan for the refinancing of a portfolio of eight affordable housing properties totaling 317 units in various areas of Brooklyn. Abe Katz and Jon Kushner of Walker & Dunlop arranged the financing on behalf of the borrower, Iris Holdings Group, a national developer of affordable housing. A portion of the proceeds will be used to fund capital improvements.