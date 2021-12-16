REBusinessOnline

MF1 Capital Provides $100M Refinancing for Brooklyn Affordable Housing Portfolio

Posted on by in Affordable Housing, Loans, Multifamily, New York, Northeast

NEW YORK CITY — Direct lender MF1 Capital has provided a $100 million loan for the refinancing of a portfolio of eight affordable housing properties totaling 317 units in various areas of Brooklyn. Abe Katz and Jon Kushner of Walker & Dunlop arranged the financing on behalf of the borrower, Iris Holdings Group, a national developer of affordable housing. A portion of the proceeds will be used to fund capital improvements.

