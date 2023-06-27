MG Developer, Baron Property Group to Develop $600M Residential Campus in Metro Miami

HIALEAH, FLA. — Locally based residential development firm MG Developer and partner Baron Property Group have announced plans for a $600 million residential development in the Miami suburb of Hialeah. The transit-oriented campus, dubbed Metro Center, will span 2.3 million square feet and feature more than 1,500 new apartments and 35,000 square feet of retail space. The project will be split between three communities — Metro Parc, Metro Parc North and Metro Parc South — that will be situated within walking distance of the Metrorail and Tri-Rail Transfer Station.

MG’s first multifamily building, Metro Parc, is a 559-unit, 10-story building that broke ground in 2022. The 620-unit Metro Parc North will rise next to Metro Parc at 983 E. 26th St. and is expected to be completed in 2026. The new 347-unit Metro Parc South building will be located at 954 and 934 E. 25th St. and is slated for completion in 2027.